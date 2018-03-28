Meatless Monday
Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to choose not to eat meat one day a week. Reducing your intake of meat and animal products, particularly from industrial sources, can help protect your health, the health of the public, and the environment. Even a small change – like cutting meat from your diet once per week, can make a difference.
When: Monday, April 16, all day
Where: Franklin Hall Cafeteria
The World’s Most Elegant Machine – Bicycle Exhibit (Open to Public)
The solution to many of our most pressing environmental problems was invented over a hundred years ago. The bicycle is a simple, ever-evolving machine that benefits individuals, communities, the economy and the environment. Drop by Franklin Hall and see some icons of bicycle history.
When: Monday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Franklin Hall Atrium
Earth Hunt
Explore campus while searching for different items found in nature. Come by the info table to pick up instructions and your score card. Take selfies and use the hashtag #FChunt for the chance to win a gift card. Winner will be announced on Friday, April 20. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Event students.
When: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Franklin Hall Atrium
Green Careers Information Table (Open to Public)
Explore career options within the fields of sustainability, alternative energy technologies, and ecotourism along with variety of other green careers.
When: Monday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Franklin Hall Atrium
Ultimate Frisbee Tournament
Get active and have fun with friends! Come out to Bassett field for a best of three Ultimate Frisbee championship. The winning team win gift cards. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events students.
When: Monday, April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Bassett Field
Ferrum Outdoors Climbing Tower Session
Get some exercise and challenge yourself during our week outdoor climbing tower sessions. Contact Ferrum Outdoors for directions to the climbing tower at ferrumoutdoors@ferrum.edu. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Monday, April 16 at 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Ropes Course
Poetry of Michael Chitwood (Open to Public)
Poet Michael Chitwood, native of Rocky Mount, Virginia, is a lecturer in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also the author of several books of poems inspired by growing up in Appalachia. Sponsors are the English program, the Boone Honors Program, and Chrysalis.
When: Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
Henry David Thoreau’s Conservation Legacy
The ENG 211: Literature and the Environment class will be leading a hands-on learning experience about Henry David Thoreau on-site at the Thoreau cabin.
When: Tuesday, April 17 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Where: Thoreau Cabin Follow the signs from the tennis court trailhead.
Lunchtime Trail Walk
Take a walk in the woods on the campus trails. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Tuesday, April 17 from 12 to 1 p.m.
Where: Campus Trails. Meet at the Tennis Court Shelter
Augmented Reality Space Exploration (Open to Public)
Our blue planet is part of an unfathomable and endless Universe. Using Augmented Reality software, we will explore the night sky, the constellations and the myths and stories we have created to explain them. Hosted by Todd Fredericksen and Chris Mayer
When: Tuesday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at the tennis court picnic shelter at 8:30 p.m.
Walk to School Wednesday
Walk to School Wednesday urges everyone to avoid driving their cars to class for one day. Walking to school saves gas and gives our environment a break from all the toxins that cars release in the air. This also gives us time to bond with one another in a creative way. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events students.
When: Wednesday, April 18 all day
Where: Atrium of Franklin Hall
Healthy People Healthy Planet (Open to Public)
Healthy People Healthy Planet is an event for community members that promotes living a life of overall wellness. Topics will feature physical fitness, nutrition, finance, and mental health. Workshops will include money saving tips on how to eat healthy on a budget as well as information on how to start your own home garden. Interactive competitions for parents and children will offer fabulous prizes while teaching how to live a life of wellness.
When: Wednesday, April 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ferrum YMCA
Community Bonfire (Open to Public)
Gather with friends and family around the campfire for an evening of S’mores, lemonade and live acoustic music. This family-friendly event will take place at the fire ring located in the Ferrum forest on campus. Bring a flashlight or use the one on your phone. Start at the tennis court trailhead and follow the signs to the fun. An ATV utility cart to bring up those who have mobility issues.
When: Wednesday, April 18, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Meet at the fire ring just beyond the Thoreau cabin or at the tennis courts and follow the signs.
ECT 421 Capstone Issues in Sustainable and Ecotourism TED Talks
Seven students from REC 421 Issues in Sustainable and Ecotourism have chosen topics about sustainability, nature, and ecotourism and developed their own TED Talks.Come out and support them.
When: Wednesday, April 18 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
Mountain Biking Demo Day
Mountain Biking is a great way to exercise, have fun and get out with friends. Stop by the quad next to Franklin Hall and try out some of Roanoke Mountain Adventure’s sweet rides.
When: Wednesday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Quad next to Franklin Hall
Mountain Bike Guided Forest Ride
There will be two guided rides on the campus trail. Roanoke Mountain Adventures will be providing expert instruction and their sweet mountain bikes. First come first serve! Or you can bring your own mountain bike to join the ride. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Wednesday, April 18
- Session one: 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Session two: 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Cycling Center next to the YMCA
Inquiring Minds: Rants and Raves on Earth Day
Presenters: Dr. Chris Mayer and a Distinguished Panel of Opinionated Professors. Healthy refreshments will be served.
When: Wednesday, April 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: LEAP studio in the Stanley Library
Night Zip Line
Challenge yourself with this fun and popular activity. Experience zipping through the trees in the dark. FREE! Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Wednesday, April 18 from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Ropes Course. Get directions from Ferrum Outdoors at ferrumoutdoors@ferrum.edu
Register by Monday 4/16 at www.ferrumoutdoors.eventbrite.com
Mother Earth Yoga (Open to the Public)
Join certified instructor, Leah Yetzer, on this hour-long outdoor yoga session that will feature meditations and poses inspired by Mother Earth. Mats will be provided or bring your own if you prefer.
When: Thursday, April 19 from 8 to 9 a.m.
Where: Dyer Hall Patio
Live and Learn – “Earthing” – Get Grounded!
We will discuss the health benefits of Earthing also known as Grounding. Scientific evidence supports the miracles that this simple activity can provide. Come find out what it is and what it can do for you! Be prepared to be barefoot!
When: Thursday, April 19 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
Trashy Target Toss
We have bottles/cans that are set up on shelves and people will throw balls of trash at them and attempt to knock them down and win a prize. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events students
When: Thursday, April 19 from 1:15 to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Quad
Disc Golf
Disc Golf is great exercise and fun. Discs and instruction provided if needed. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Thursday, April 19 from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Where: Practice Tee next to Tennis Court Shelter
Music Under the Trees
Humans were first inspired to create music by the multitude of sounds within nature that surrounded them. Music has the ability to stir thoughts, feelings, emotions, and passions. It is our hope that this concert under the trees will stir these things within the listener, just as nature inspired humans to create it. Hosted by Ferrum Collegiates, Concert Choir, and Theatre Arts
When: Thursday, April 19 from 5:15 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Huge Oak Trees in front of Bassett Hall
Earth Week Movie Night
Showing of a 2009 documentary on Lyme Disease -“Under Our Skin” by director Andy Abrahams Wilson. “This documentary investigates the epidemic we are now facing and traces its flourishing to a negligent and corrupt health care system. Interviews with patients and doctors paints a clear picture of a medical industry that has decided to place profits ahead of the health of the people it is supposed to be treating.”
When: Thursday, April 19 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
Silk Screen Printing
Bring your own shirt and add a bit of earth art to it! Student leader will assist.
When: Friday, April 20, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Quad
Butterfly Bonanza
Come fly with us! Celebrate and learn about butterflies and their critical role as pollinators. Fly butterfly kites and plant seeds for flowers they need to live. Each participant will receive a pollinator seed package so that he/she can plant a butterfly garden at home. Sponsor: REC 450 Recreation Special Events students
Where: Meet at the Quad in front of Franklin Hall
When: Friday, April 20 from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.
ECT 421 Capstone Issues in Sustainable and Ecotourism TED Talks
Seven students from REC 421 Issues in Sustainable and Ecotourism have chosen topics about sustainability, nature, and ecotourism and developed their own TED Talks. Come out and support them.
When: Friday, April 20 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
3-on-3 Outdoor Basketball Tournament
Grab two of your friends and compete in a 3-on-3 tourney. Winning team will receive gift cards.
When: Saturday, April 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Outdoor basketball courts on Lakeside.
Earth Day Canoe Paddle
Spend some quality time on the water this Earth Day. Transportation, equipment and instruction provided. FREE! Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
When: Sunday, April 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Philpott Lake. Meet at the Franklin Lower Parking Lot.
Register by Friday, 4/20 at www.ferrumoutdoors.eventbrite.com
Nature, Art, Inspiration (Open to the public)
Nature’s wonders both large and small have served as artistic inspiration throughout our history. Participants will discover and collect small natural items such as feathers, branches, flowers, and rocks to incorporate into a watercolor painting. Poems, quotes, and earth inspired writings will be incorporated into your art. Watercolor and lettering techniques will be explored to create a unique framable sign that will continue to motivate and inspire a commitment to honor and protect the earth everyday! Free.
When: Sunday, April 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Dyer Hall Conference Room and Patio.
Earth Day Disc Golf Tournament (Open to Public)
Get outside and enjoy Earth Day! Get a round of disk golf in while learning more about Earth Day!
When: Sunday April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 pm.
Where: Tennis court shelter.
Prayer Labyrinth (Open to Public)
Prayer Labyrinths have long been a source of introspection and divine guidance. Walk the maze and contemplate your connection to nature and the Divine.
When: Sunday, April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Vaughn Chapel