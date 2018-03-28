Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to choose not to eat meat one day a week. Reducing your intake of meat and animal products, particularly from industrial sources, can help protect your health, the health of the public, and the environment. Even a small change – like cutting meat from your diet once per week, can make a difference.

When: Monday, April 16, all day

Where: Franklin Hall Cafeteria

The World’s Most Elegant Machine – Bicycle Exhibit (Open to Public)

The solution to many of our most pressing environmental problems was invented over a hundred years ago. The bicycle is a simple, ever-evolving machine that benefits individuals, communities, the economy and the environment. Drop by Franklin Hall and see some icons of bicycle history.

When: Monday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Franklin Hall Atrium

Earth Hunt

Explore campus while searching for different items found in nature. Come by the info table to pick up instructions and your score card. Take selfies and use the hashtag #FChunt for the chance to win a gift card. Winner will be announced on Friday, April 20. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Event students.

When: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Franklin Hall Atrium

Green Careers Information Table (Open to Public)

Explore career options within the fields of sustainability, alternative energy technologies, and ecotourism along with variety of other green careers.

When: Monday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Franklin Hall Atrium

Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

Get active and have fun with friends! Come out to Bassett field for a best of three Ultimate Frisbee championship. The winning team win gift cards. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events students.

When: Monday, April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Bassett Field

Ferrum Outdoors Climbing Tower Session

Get some exercise and challenge yourself during our week outdoor climbing tower sessions. Contact Ferrum Outdoors for directions to the climbing tower at ferrumoutdoors@ferrum.edu. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.

When: Monday, April 16 at 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Ropes Course

Poetry of Michael Chitwood (Open to Public)

Poet Michael Chitwood, native of Rocky Mount, Virginia, is a lecturer in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also the author of several books of poems inspired by growing up in Appalachia. Sponsors are the English program, the Boone Honors Program, and Chrysalis.

When: Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Panther’s Den