//Board Chair Gives Back to Alma Mater

Ferrum College means something special to every alumnus, especially Robert W. Todd ’67.

“Throughout my years as a vice president in human resources for Pfizer, Inc., I was fortunate to have traveled to many countries and to have dealt with stimulating and complex employer/employee issues. I know that my experiences while at Ferrum College helped prepare me for this fulfilling career.

“I know that the compassion and attention I received from the institution’s faculty and staff transformed an ‘underachiever’ into a productive, well-prepared graduate. I like to think that I brought those uniquely Ferrum traits to my career with Pfizer and to my service as a member of the Board of Trustees. I have witnessed the great need to help provide young people (who may not have the opportunity elsewhere) with the tools necessary to compete for good jobs and a life of giving back to their own communities.

“I support the important work being done at Ferrum College at the Arthur Society level because I know that our gifts really do improve the daily lives of students on campus. We can directly help provide students with the very best education possible and support the faculty and staff who give so much to prepare them for life after Ferrum.

“As a current trustee, and more importantly as a graduate, I firmly believe that, with our help, Ferrum College will continue to reach new heights. When we all work together we can help maintain this great environment for student scholarship and unrivaled teaching. This is indeed a proud heritage.”