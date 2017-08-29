The gift adds substantially to College financial aid capabilities and completes the football stadium turf field project.

Ferrum College philanthropist, former trustee, and alumna Ethelyne Fulcher Daniel of Danville, Virginia honored Ferrum College with a $3.4 million legacy.

The gift will substantially add to the College’s ability to assist students through the Daniel Family Endowed Scholarship and will complete the College’s John W. and Ethelyne Fulcher Daniel Field in the W.B. Adams stadium, a state-of-the-art artificial turf surface used by all Panther field sports.

Over many years, the Daniel family’s generosity supported campus building projects and renovations, academic programs, and student scholarship. The Spilman-Daniel House, home to the Admissions department, Grousbeck Hall Music Center, Roberts Hall containing both the John & Ethelyne Daniel Wing and the Daniel-Bell Service Learning Center all owe part or all of their existence to the family.

“We will be forever grateful to Ethelyne Daniel for her dedication to Ferrum students and to the College motto, “Not Self, But Others”. From her leadership on the Board of Trustees and the Daniel Company construction projects to the renovation of Roberts Hall and the Daniel Endowed Scholarship, her influence touched Ferrum College, not just through this completed planned gift, but in many ways for many years,” said Ferrum College Interim President Dr. Jennifer Braaten.

One of the most loyal – and most modest – of alumnae, Patrick County native Ethelyne Fulcher Daniel ’43 became synonymous with progress on the Ferrum College campus. After completing her Associate of Arts degree at Ferrum, she began a life devoted to service and Christian ministries and education. While serving in a United Methodist church in Danville, Virginia, she met and married local businessman John W. Daniel who served as the chairman of the Daniel Group and president of the John W. Daniel Company.

After two terms on the Board of Trustees, Daniel was elected to the status of Trustee Emerita. Despite receiving honors such as Lifetime Honorary membership on the Alumni Board of Directors and the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award, she eschewed publicity, preferring to serve quietly and without fanfare. She always gave credit to God and to her husband, in that order, for providing her with the ability to give back and contributed to the innumerable charities and Christian causes dear to her heart – including Ferrum College.

“Ethelyne will be remembered without peer for her impact on Ferrum College,” continued Dr. Braaten, “She answered questions with a smile, was always thoughtful and deliberate, and her sincerity resonated with everyone with whom she came into contact.”