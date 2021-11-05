//Vanden Eykel to Co-Edit New Book About Judeophobia

11/5/2021

Associate Professor of Religion Eric Vanden Eykel has announced that he and two colleagues from other institutions will collaborate on a new book project called Judeophobia in the New Testament: Texts, Contexts, and Pedagogy.

“We chose ‘Judeophobia’ because this broader heading incorporates both anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism, as well as other various discriminatory practices against Jews at various points in history,” explained Vanden Eykel.

Vanden Eykel will co-edit the book with R.A. Webb Associate Professor of Religious Studies Sarah Rollens of Rhodes College, and Senior Lecturer in Biblical and Religious Studies Merdith Warren of University of Sheffield. The trio worked together in 2020 when they wrote a journal article on Judeophobia, and earlier this fall when they co-authored a piece that appeared in The Independent.

Vanden Eykel, Rollens, and Warren have enlisted over thirty biblical scholars from around the world to contribute chapters to the book, which will be published sometime in 2023 by Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The book will include essays to aid educators in teaching about Judeophobia and the New Testament and other early Christian literature. “The project aims to highlight, for non-specialist readers, how these texts have engendered and promoted Judeophobia in the past and in the present,” said Vanden Eykel. “Our goal is for this book to be at home in any undergraduate biblical studies classroom, as well as seminaries and church Bible studies.”

