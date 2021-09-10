///Twentieth Anniversary of September 11 Commemorated on Campus

9/10/2021

This morning, Ferrum College faculty, staff, and students gathered at Hart International Plaza to acknowledge the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Tomorrow marks the twentieth anniversary of those events.

As the American and Ferrum College flags fluttered in a gentle breeze above the crowd, Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly brought remarks from President David Johns, who was unable to attend the service due to a death in his family.

“What I can say with certainty is that September 11th exposed human cruelty and hatred, but September 12th displayed human resolve and solidarity,” wrote Johns. “Being lumped together as one by the terrorists actually made us act together as one – mostly, and for a time. It seemed to matter less who was who or what group we represented.”

Following Johns’ remarks, Campus Minister Laura Robinson led a prayer and a moment of silence, saying, “When we pray together today, I know many of us will be praying for protection, for safety, for understanding, for peace, for relief. But I also ask all of us here to make room in our hearts for freedom from fear.”

Robinson concluded the service with a wish: “May we never live through another day like 9/11, but may we rise to the occasion if we do.”

See photos from the service here.

Read President Johns’ full comments in his commentary published in The Franklin News-Post.