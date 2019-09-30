“The Empowerment Concert: Trilogy” – Final Performances October 4 & 5, 2019

Ferrum College senior Darrian Marshall’s The Empowerment Concert: Trilogy will occur this Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5, 2019. Both performances will begin at 8 p.m. at Hart International Plaza on Ferrum College’s campus. The events are free and open to the public. Please note that performances contain content that is not suitable for children.

More about The Empowerment Concert: Trilogy Producer and Co-Creator Darrian Marshall ’20:

Senior Darrian Marshall ’20 from Gloucester, VA, enrolled at Ferrum College with a goal to impact his college community and he hasn’t disappointed. As a musical theatre major, Marshall developed The Empowerment Concert, a live performance that debuted in January 2018, filled with music, dance, energy, emotion, and hope. A second concert was performed in January 2019. In April 2019, Marshall’s co-creation production team persuaded him to put on one last big concert for his senior year, and The Empowerment Concert: Trilogy was born. “Looking back at the very first concert, I really enjoyed myself because it was when I became myself,” said Marshall. “I loved the feeling of embracing who I was so much I wanted to do another show, which I did the very next year. I have moved mountains and learned lessons, and I own one of the most respected performances on campus. This is the significance of my last farewell to Ferrum College.”

Find more details about Marshall’s October 4 & 5 concert here.

Read more about Darrian Marshall ’20 here.

Meet some of the Ferrum College students that make The Empowerment Concert: Trilogy possible, below.