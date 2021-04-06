///Spring Plant Sale Happening at Titmus Agricultural Center

4/6/2021

The Ferrum College Horticulture program is offering a wide variety of vegetables, flowers, and house plants during its Spring Plant Sale. This year’s sale will take place in person at the Titmus Agricultural Center (370 Ferrum School Road, Ferrum, VA) on April 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on April 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Plants may be ordered by downloading the catalog and price list and then emailing orders to Sarah Isley at sisley@ferrum.edu. Curbside and pick-up will be available at Titmus from April 19 – 23 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Individuals may also email sisley@ferrum.edu to schedule an appointment to ensure they are the only customers in the greenhouse.

Ferrum College Plant Sale 2021 Ordering Instructions:

**All plants must be protected from frost and cold temps (Below 40F)**

View the catalog here.

All social distancing protocols and safety measures will be followed to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

Limited quantities of plants are available.

Cash only.

Please bring your own boxes for your plants.

Thank you for supporting the Ferrum College Horticulture Program!