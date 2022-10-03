//Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 To Be Honored Nov. 12

Ferrum College will honor the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022, which will be held at 10 a.m. (registration begins at 9 a.m.) in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. This year’s honorees, which include three former football players, a three-sport student-athlete, and a golfer, are:

Frank C. Haywood, Jr. ’72, of Hayes, VA, who played football at Ferrum under legendary Head Coach Hank Norton in 1971 and 1972.

Matthew Jordan ’95 of Lynchburg, VA, who played golf at Ferrum for Coach Ray Corron from 1992-95.

Jim Kitts ’94 of Carolina Beach, NC, who played football for Coach Norton from 1990-93.

Don Testerman ’73 of Danville, VA, who played football for Coach Norton in 1973.

Andra Thomas ’90 of State College, PA, who was a three-sport student-athlete for Ferrum from 1987-90. She played volleyball two years for Donna Doonan and two years for Kelly Caputo, tennis two years under Doonan, and basketball four years under Doonan.

Members of the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will also be introduced at halftime of Ferrum’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference football game against Averett University later that day.

Register to attend this year’s Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony here.