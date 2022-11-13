//Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Honored Nov. 12

FERRUM, VA (November 13, 2022) Ferrum College honored the Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. This year’s honorees, which include three former football players, a three-sport student-athlete, and a golfer, are:
- Frank C. Haywood, Jr. ’72, of Hayes, VA, who played football at Ferrum under legendary Head Coach Hank Norton in 1971 and 1972.
- Matthew Jordan ’95 of Lynchburg, VA, who played golf at Ferrum for Coach Ray Corron from 1992-95.
- Jim Kitts ’94 of Carolina Beach, NC, who played football for Coach Norton from 1990-93.
- Don Testerman ’73 of Danville, VA, who played football for Coach Norton in 1973.
- Andra Thomas ’90 of State College, PA, who was a three-sport student-athlete for Ferrum from 1987-90. She played volleyball two years for Donna Doonan and two years for Kelly Caputo, tennis two years under Doonan, and basketball four years under Doonan.