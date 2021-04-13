///Second Annual Virtual Panther Toast Planned for April 17

4/13/2021

Last year, Ferrum College introduced the first ever virtual Panther Toast to maintain connections in the Ferrum family during isolation and social distancing. The College is continuing the tradition this Saturday, April 17, by inviting members of campus, alumni, and friends to join in on the second annual virtual Panther Toast. All day long, participants are invited to toast each other by pouring any beverage and posting a photo of their toast to social media, tagging #FerrumCollege, #PantherToast, and fellow Panthers, former professors, and athletic coaches.

See last year’s Panther Toast photos on the Ferrum College Flickr album here.