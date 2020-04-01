Riggs Named Head Men’s Wrestling Coach at Ferrum College

Ryan Riggs, who has been with the Panther wrestling program the past four seasons and recently completed his second year as associate head coach, will become the next head men’s wrestling coach at Ferrum College.

“We are extremely pleased that Ryan Riggs has agreed to be the next head men’s wrestling coach at Ferrum College,” said Director of Athletics John Sutyak. “Ryan has been instrumental in helping to build Ferrum into a national program and regional power within the NCAA. Having an accomplished coach already on staff allows us to continue the upward trajectory of Ferrum men’s wrestling on the national level. In having the opportunity to work with him and observe him as a coach the last few months, I have full confidence in Ryan and how we will work together to keep Ferrum men’s wrestling strong.”

“I want to thank our Director of Athletics John Sutyak, Associate Athletic Director Gary Holden, and President Dr. David Johns for believing in me as the next head wrestling coach at Ferrum College,” said Riggs. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and amazing student athletes. I am ready to build on the success of this last season and have very high expectations for the future of Ferrum wrestling.”

Riggs was promoted to associate head coach at Ferrum in July 2018. In doing so, he took on more day-to-day operations of the program, including recruiting, fundraising, practice development and coordinating Ferrum men’s wrestling social media presence. He was instrumental in helping Ferrum host the 2019 NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Riggs also helped the Panthers host the NCAA Southeast Regional tournaments in 2017 and 2018. He has served as tournament director for the Star City Classic, Southeast Duals, and Panther Open, all tournaments hosted by Ferrum.

A native of Perry Township, Ohio, Riggs prepped at Massillon Perry High School, where he was a double All-American at the Asics Greco-Roman and Freestyle Fargo National Championships. He qualified three times for the Ohio State Tournament, was a two-time Ironman Tournament place winner, and a Beast of the East Tournament finalist. Riggs was ranked nationally by USA Wrestling and Amateur Wrestling News before continuing his career at Cleveland State University as a scholarship wrestler. He placed 5th at the Eastern Wrestling League Tournament in 2007 and was ranked as high as #3 in the league.

Riggs becomes only the second head men’s wrestling coach in the seven-year history of the program. He succeeds Nate Yetzer, who stepped down last week to accept the head wrestling coach position at Roanoke College.

Read more on the Ferrum College Athletics website.