//Panther Women & Men Wrestlers Perform at Nationals

3/25/2021

Ferrum College entered four members of the women’s wrestling team and ten members of the men’s wrestling team into national competition this spring.

“Wrestling is such an important part of each of their lives. To see our women and men persevere through the ups and downs of weekly Covid testing, as well as having matches and events canceled, or added, at the last minute, is a testament to their positivity, focus and perspective of being a wrestler in a pandemic,” said Ferrum’s Director of Athletics John Sutyak.

Freshman Katerina Pendergrass, sophomore Destiny Benjamin, senior Morganne Flinkstrom, and psychology program graduate student Leya Deickman headed to the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships hosted by Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio on March 6. While there, Pendergrass earned All-America with her eighth-place finish in the 109 pound weight class.

“During a difficult year and season like this, I am proud of our team to be able to battle through adversity,” said Head Women’s Wrestling Coach Breonnah Neal. “Through the challenges, we were able to walk away with an All-American. Kat didn’t have an easy season and she had to battle in every match, but she kept with it. I’m proud she did and is an All-American as a freshman. I’m thankful for our opportunity to compete.”

All four women’s wrestlers placed in the top four of their respective weight classes at the Southeast Regional, held Sunday, February 21, at Emmanuel College, which qualified them for Nationals.

Following suit, ten members of the men’s wrestling team, one in each weight class, headed to the 2021 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Championships held on March 12 in Coralville, Iowa. They were: freshmen Tyler Ramirez, Cris Reynoso, and Rayshawn Dixon; sophomores JD McMillin, Isaac Hudson, and Elijah Martin; juniors Levi Englman, Christian Hite, and Braden Homsey; and psychology program graduate student Mario Vasquez.

“We are grateful the Division III National Wrestling Coaches Association provided the student-athletes with an exciting season-ending opportunity,” said Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Ryan Riggs. “It was such a valuable experience for the team. Up and down the lineup, I’m really proud of everyone’s effort, attitude, and heart. We will continue to grow and develop from the experience and we are excited about the future.”

“I am extremely proud of our wrestling student-athletes, and respective coaching staffs, as they navigated through an extremely difficult season this winter,” said Sutyak.

Read more about the women’s trip to NCWWC here and the men’s trip to NWCA Championships here.