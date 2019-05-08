///Over 200 Graduates to Receive Degrees during 103rd Commencement on May 11

Ferrum College will celebrate the 103rd commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Hart International Plaza in the center of campus. The College is expecting approximately 211 seniors to walk the commencement stage to receive their diplomas. The ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m., will include the presentation of student, faculty, and alumni awards.

Advocate for inclusion and longtime friend of President David Johns, Rev. Bruce Hitchcock, will address the 2019 graduates. “I am pleased Bruce Hitchcock will join us for this year’s commencement ceremony,” said Johns. “We both grew up in Ohio and I am eager to introduce him to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and to the fine people of Ferrum College.”

Graduates will also participate in a traditional Baccalaureate service on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel. The service will conclude with a candlelight ceremony at Hart International Plaza to symbolize the light of knowledge that the new graduates will carry forth into the world.

