4/7/2021

The Ferrum College Office of Student Life & Engagement held Student Appreciation Week from March 29 – April 1, 2021. During the week, students were invited to reverse tie dye face masks and dunk Residence Life staff; enjoy free hotdogs, yard games, and a movie with glow accessories; participate in an Easter raffle and paint night; and relax with yoga in the Ferrum Fitness Center.

View photos from the week here.