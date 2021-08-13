///Hybrid All-Campus Welcome Planned for August 16

8/13/2021

In celebration of a new semester, Ferrum College is inviting its campus community to an All-Campus Welcome on Monday, August 16. The day’s events, which will be hybrid in nature, will be devoted to getting to know campus members, building community, and connecting with each other.

A link will be provided to the campus community to watch a virtual welcome video prior to returning to campus and participating in the All-Campus Welcome. The video will provide updates about new faces on campus, major projects on the horizon or in the works, and some fun news from each department.

Director of Student Activities Justin Muse ’05 will also host two virtual Kahoot! trivia sessions, with prizes, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Login instructions will be emailed on Monday morning.

The day will close with a 1 p.m. ice cream social in the Panther’s Den on campus. Everyone must follow Ferrum College’s physical distancing protocols and wear masks while inside (except when eating) regardless of vaccination status. The patio will be open for those who wish to be outdoors.