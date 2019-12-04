///Community Invited to Numerous Holiday Events

This season, Ferrum College invites the community to enjoy a variety of holiday events on campus and in nearby Rocky Mount.

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is offering a Homeschoolers’ “Blue Ridge Holiday” Day Camp on Thursday, December 5, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Children will make decorations and participate in blacksmithing, caroling, card making, and more. Learn more and register here.

Theatre Arts at Ferrum College will present three performances of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: December 5 at 7 p.m., and December 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The performance will take place in Sale Theatre on campus, 305 State Route 602, in Ferrum. Admission is $5 for non-Ferrum College students and senior citizens, and $10 for adults. Reserve tickets here.

On Friday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the annual Holiday Bazaar will be held in the Panthers Den in lower Franklin Hall, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum. Local vendors will be on site. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Also on Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Ferrum College Chorale will perform at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount during the annual “Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas” event. This event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, December 8, Ferrum College’s Marching Band will participate in the Franklin County Christmas Parade from 3–6 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount. The parade is free to attend.

The Neverending Story: A Reflection of Jesus’ Teachings and Birth will be presented on Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. in the College’s Vaughn Chapel, 40 Wiley Drive, Ferrum. This performance is free and open to the public, and features music from the Ferrum College Chorale, Concert Choir, and the Fresh Wind Gospel Choir.

On Monday, December 9 at 7 p.m., Ferrum College Mountain Winds will offer a fall concert at Sale Theatre, 305 State Route 602, Ferrum. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s annual “Christmas in the Blue Ridge Open House” will take place on Thursday, December 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Institute and Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. Enjoy a beautifully decorated live tree, homemade cookies and cider, caroling, and a variety of vendors selling Christmas gifts. The event is free and open to the public.