//History Professor Nicole Greer Golda to Attend June 2019 Civil War Seminar at Yale

Assistant Professor of History Nicole Greer Golda has been selected to attend the Council of Independent Colleges’ seminar, The Civil War in American Memory, at Yale University in New Haven, CT, from June 23 – 28, 2019. Greer Golda is one of only 25 faculty members from CIC institutions, like Ferrum College, chosen to attend this seminar.

“Since I arrived on campus two years ago, numerous students have indicated interest in Civil War history courses, research topics, and community debates regarding monuments and the legacy of the war,” explained Greer Golda. “I’m particularly interested in utilizing this opportunity to expand and develop courses on the Civil War at Ferrum, especially the May E-term Civil War battlefields tour.”

The seminar will be held at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and will include discussion about the lasting historical memory of the American Civil War. Greer Golda will read relevant historical works on the Civil War’s legacy, discuss strategies for approaching the topic in the classroom, and think through how the after-effects of the war are still present in today’s communities. David Blight, a 1954 Yale University graduate and professor of American History at the institution, will lead the seminar. Blight also serves as the director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition.

About the Council of Independent Colleges: CIC serves small and mid-sized, independent, liberal arts colleges and universities in the United States, and focuses on providing services to campus leaders through seminars, workshops, and programs that assist institutions in improving educational offerings, administrative and financial performance, and institutional visibility. Read more.