Ferrum to Celebrate Relationships on FC Giving Day, October 12

10/5/2021

The Ferrum College community will celebrate its Giving Day on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The theme of this day is “The Tie That Binds,” which pays tribute to the relationships shaped at Ferrum College.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine, who is also a 2007 alumnus of the College, spoke about his own experience: “Ferrum College has played an intricate role in our lives beyond just the classroom. As a student at Ferrum, I met friends whom I’m even closer to now, nearly two decades later. They have been by my side through some of life’s most important milestones – my first job interview, my wedding, the birth of my children. Through it all, I’m reminded that Ferrum College has been the tie that binds us all together.”

On or before October 12, the College invites donors to honor the relationships forged at Ferrum by signing up to make a monthly recurring gift to the Ferrum Fund at www.ferrum.edu/give.

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with: