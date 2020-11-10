FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Ferrum College to Celebrate Giving Tuesday 2020 with “Ferrum Bold” Theme

In its 107 year history, Ferrum College has faced adversity over and over again, and each time has responded with bold determination, strength, and grit. 

This year, the College will celebrate its history of boldness and perseverance on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020, by inviting donors to also show their “Ferrum Boldness” with a gift to the College’s Ferrum Fund.

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with:

  • quality academic programs
  • hands-on learning experiences
  • scholarships
  • internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities
  • student activities, athletic programs, and service projects
  • opportunities that strengthen resumés and give real-world experience 

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. 

Visit www.ferrum.edu/givingday to make a gift to the Ferrum Fund.

