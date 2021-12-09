Ferrum College Hosts Actor Ron Jones to Celebrate MLK, Jr. on January 18

12/9/2021

Ferrum College invites students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to join in a celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The free event will be held in Vaughn Chapel at 7 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Emmy Award Winning actor Ron Jones, who serves as the executive director and artistic principal of Dialogues on Diversity, a social justice and diversity theater company. Jones will perform a live character portrayal with video to depict MLK’s “Poor People’s Campaign.” This campaign included a broad cross-section of cultural groups who came together to fight against poverty. It was described by King as “the beginning of a new co-operation, understanding, and a determination by poor people of all colors and backgrounds to assert and win their right to a decent life and respect for their culture and dignity.”

The celebration is sponsored by the Ferrum College Office of Student Activities; the Committee on Diversity, Inclusion, & Equity; and the Black Student Union.