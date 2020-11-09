//Ferrum College Hosts “A Human-Kind Blood Drive” on November 12

Ferrum College’s Minds-N-Medicine and human anatomy and physiology students will sponsor this year’s American Red Cross blood drive.

From 12 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ferrum College will host “A Human-Kind Blood Drive” in the Fitness Center on campus, at 333 Wiley Drive, Ferrum.

This year presents an urgent need for blood donors. Walk-ins are always welcome!

