Ferrum College Hosts “A Human-Kind Blood Drive” on November 12

Ferrum College will host "A Human-Kind Blood Drive"Ferrum College’s Minds-N-Medicine and human anatomy and physiology students will sponsor this year’s American Red Cross blood drive. 

From 12 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ferrum College will host “A Human-Kind Blood Drive” in the Fitness Center on campus, at 333 Wiley Drive, Ferrum.

This year presents an urgent need for blood donors. Walk-ins are always welcome!

To learn more about the American Red Cross, please visit here. 

Learn more about Ferrum’s pre-professional health sciences program, which includes the Minds-N-Medicine club, here.

2020-11-09T17:05:15+00:00

