Ferrum College Donors Give Over $50,000 during #GivingTuesday

Ferrum College celebrated #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, by inviting donors to show their #FerrumHeartofGold with a gift to the Ferrum Fund which supports current and future students. The day was an immense success with gifts totaling over $50,000 from nearly 150 donors.

“We are grateful to our alumni and friends who made this year’s #GivingTuesday the College’s best ever,” said President David Johns. “I am proud of our Ferrum College family for its generosity, its commitment to our students, and for its willingness to pitch in and make a difference. Every dollar we raised will help students realize their dreams and build a future of hope and promise.”

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with:

quality academic programs

hands-on learning experiences

scholarships

internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities

student activities, athletic programs, and service projects

opportunities that strengthen resumés and give real-world experience

To support students with a gift to the Ferrum Fund, please visit here.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.