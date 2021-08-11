///Discounted Blue Ridge Folklife Festival Tickets Available Online

8/11/2021

Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) has announced the return of the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival on October 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event will happen on the Ferrum College campus, rain or shine.

New to this year’s festival, the BRIM is offering a $5 discount for every festival ticket pre-sold online. Purchase tickets online here. If bought in-person on the day of the festival, tickets are $15 each.

With food, music, and crafts, and events like horse pulls, mule jumps, and coon dog races, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has been called “thoroughly authentic” by the New York Times. It’s also a major venue on the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. See photos from 2019’s Folklife Festival here.

The BRIM also invites patrons to become “Friends of the BRIM.” Members get exclusive benefits like free tickets to the Folklife Festival, free admission to the Farm Museum, discounts on workshops and gift shop items, and more. Click here to become a member.