Athletics Director John Sutyak Reflects on His First Two Months at Ferrum College

Director of Athletics John Sutyak reflected on his first two months in his new role with a letter of introduction to Ferrum College alumni.

Dear Ferrum Panther Alumni,

As I sit in the Norton Center, it is hard to believe that it has already been over a month since I started here as the Director of Athletics at Ferrum College. The welcome I have received from alumni, faculty, and staff has been nothing short of tremendous and has only solidified the feeling I experienced when I first came to Ferrum on my interview. This truly is a special place and I am so glad to have joined the Ferrum community.

My initial days on Ferrum Mountain Road have been filled with an enormous amount of support from campus leadership, faculty, and staff. It is clear how important the intercollegiate athletic experience is on campus and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with so many talented coaches and staff members. My pledge to you is that we will work nonstop to continue to the proud tradition of Panther athletics.

Since my arrival, I have been intentional in engaging our athletics and campus staff, faculty, and student-athletes to learn what it is that makes the Ferrum athletic experience special. Additionally, I have learned how we can further enhance our work as a department, and college, in delivering a student-athlete experience that is second to none. My hope is that these conversations can continue with you, our alumni, as I work to engage you all in various ways on and off campus.

Being present as Ferrum announced the start of a track and field program was a great way to begin my tenure here and I am thankful for the work that head cross country coach Mark White and Interim Athletic Director Gary Holden did in getting that program started. Since then, I have had the privilege to experience some fantastic performances on the playing surfaces. In my first 45 days I was able to witness numerous school records in the pool at the ODAC swimming and diving championships, see the men’s wrestling team win a fifth consecutive Southeast Wrestling Conference championship, watch men’s basketball advance to its first ever ODAC playoff at the Salem Civic Center, and see the softball team achieve a national top-25 ranking. I have no doubt that with the support of the campus, and you all as our alumni, we will continue to witness great things out of future Panther teams this spring and in the years to come.

I look forward to meeting many of you and learning about your Ferrum experience in the coming weeks and months.

Best Wishes and Go Panthers!

John Sutyak