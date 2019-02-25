Theatre Arts Students Work with Former Broadway Performer Brad Bass for “Pippin,” March 13-16

Former Broadway star Brad Bass spent a month working with Ferrum College’s theatre arts students to choreograph the upcoming performances of Pippin, the story of a young prince in search of true happiness and fulfillment, in Sale Theatre on campus, 305 State Route 602, Ferrum, on March 13, 14, and 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. A final performance will take place on March 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bass is now a musical theatre artist in residence at Averett University and is on faculty at Orbit Arts Academy. Ferrum College theatre arts students and Bass used every weekend for the past month to choreograph Pippin.

“We are overjoyed to have Brad Bass share his experience with our students,” said Giuseppe Ritorto, assistant professor of dramatic and theatre arts and musical theatre at Ferrum College. “He brings a warmth and joy to this process of directing that can only be found in someone who shares a love of teaching the theatrical skills to the next generation of performers.”

Theatre arts students have gained a new perspective through Bass’s presence on campus. “Outside of rehearsal, students have loved picking his brain about his time on Broadway in Wicked and Memphis,” Ritorto remarked. “Brad has been more than happy to indulge them.”

Brought to life by Roger O. Hirson’s book and set to music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, and has captivated audiences throughout the world.

Ticket cost for Pippin is $5 for non-Ferrum College students and senior citizens, and $15 for adults. To reserve tickets, visit here.

Please note: this production occasionally contains strong language and adult situations which may be unsuitable for children.

More about Bass: Brad Bass was born and raised on a tobacco farm in Ringgold, Virginia. After high school he moved to New York City, where he trained at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He joined the Chicago production of Wicked and, not long after, made his Broadway debut in the production. His other Broadway credits include the original cast of Memphis and Jersey Boys. He was in Memphis, the feature film, and sang on the original cast albums of Memphis and Andrew Lippa’s A Little Princess. Bass has performed on Good Morning America, CBS Morning Show, The View, and during the Tony Awards. After performing for 14 years, he realized that teaching and writing were his new creative passions. He obtained faculty positions at Averett University and Orbit Arts Academy and received a master’s in creative writing with a focus in libretto from Goddard College. He is co-writing three musicals: The Collins Boy, The Gathering of Waters, and Learning to Fly. Bass was also commissioned to write the music and lyrics for a new film adaptation of Hansel and Gretel, entitled Gretel + Hansel.