MLK Celebration: Ferrum College to Showcase “Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels” on January 21

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Ferrum College will host the “Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels” on January 21 at 11 a.m. in the Panther’s Den on campus. An open forum discussion will begin at 12:15 p.m. with museum curator Angela Jennings. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Sankofa is a Ghanaian term, which means to “use the wisdom of the past to build the future.” Jennings set out to do just that in 1995 with the creation of the “Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels,” which strives to educate viewers about African Americans’ heritage, pain, and pride. Jennings takes viewers on a journey through African American history by using a collection of art and historical artifacts gathered from the United States, Virgin Islands, West Africa, and Europe. The collections span from 1860 to present day and include authentic whips, chains, and receipts of purchase during the slavery era. Viewers will travel through slavery; emancipation; the creation of the Negro Baseball League; African Americans’ inventions, literary works, and social movements; and the lives of Dr. King and Barack Obama, among others.

Jennings explained the museum’s mission: “Those are the very same shackles used during slavery. Teach them the struggle. Show them the struggle. Learn the contributions that blacks have made to this society.”

