///Annual “Show and Grow” Event is April 13

The annual livestock show and plant sale event occurs this year on Saturday, April 13. Spring plants will be for sale at the Titmus Agricultural Center, 370 Ferrum School Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The plants have been grown in the College’s own greenhouse by horticulture students and include annual plants and seed annuals, hanging baskets, vegetables, and herbs. Proceeds from this cash-only sale support Ferrum College’s horticulture program. The showing of goats and lambs will also take place at the Agricultural Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weaned goats and lambs will be available for sale after the showing. There will be additional activities and the opportunity to purchase lunch and Ferrum College agriculture merchandise on-site. Read more about the College’s agricultural science’s program here.