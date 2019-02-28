//Ferrum College Responds to United Methodist Church General Conference Decision

Ferrum College is a diverse and inclusive community rooted in a faith that gives life, inspires respect, and welcomes all. For this reason, we are disappointed that after many years of study, prayer, and discussion, the General Conference of our sponsoring denomination, The United Methodist Church (UMC), has chosen a path of restriction and exclusion against LGBTQ Christians who wish to be united in marriage or who are called to serve the Church through ordained ministry.

While the global UMC will continue to deliberate this issue in the months to come, we reaffirm Ferrum College’s long-standing commitment to be a place where everyone belongs and where everyone can serve, lead, love, and thrive.