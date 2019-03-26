Ferrum College Announces First-Ever Beckham Presidential Scholar

Madison Cogle, currently a senior at Washington High School in Jefferson County, West Virginia, will be the first-ever Beckham Presidential Scholarship recipient at Ferrum College.

The new Beckham Presidential Scholarship, named for Dr. Benjamin Beckham, the College’s first president (1913-1934), is awarded to students for their exemplary academic classroom achievements, leadership, and/or community service. Recipients must have a GPA of at least 3.5, with an SAT score of 1080 or higher, or an ACT score of 21 or higher. The scholarship will cover tuition and room and board, and is renewable for an additional three consecutive years.

Currently, Cogle is president of her high school’s Future Farmers of America chapter and vice president of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of Key Club, marching band, concert band, wind ensemble, percussion ensemble, and 4H. Cogle will arrive at Ferrum College in fall 2019 to study animal science. She will be a member of the College’s marching band and plans to eventually become a veterinarian.

“I learned about Ferrum at a local college fair,” explained Cogle. “It was difficult to find colleges there because my major – animal science – is so rare. I planned to come down for a Panther Preview and that day I found out about the scholarship competition.”

Cogle was drawn to Ferrum College “because of its small size but ample opportunity.” She explained, “I learn best with hands-on experiences, so I was very excited about the farm and agricultural center, as well as the study abroad opportunities. After finding out that I had received the scholarship, I felt a strong feeling that God had opened the proper doors for me to be able to attend Ferrum. This scholarship was a true blessing that I feel led me to the school that is best for me.”

Dr. Beckham once wrote to a prospective student in an undated letter, stating, “We have a wonderful school at Ferrum and it will be worth more to you to graduate at Ferrum than it would be to inherit a fortune of thousands.” His belief in Ferrum College’s students continues to live on through incoming freshman Madison Cogle.

More about Dr. Benjamin Beckham: Dr. Beckham founded Ferrum Training School in 1913.Throughout his 22 years of service to the school, he maintained a compassion for students’ needs, particularly financially. In fact, he borrowed money in his and his wife’s names when Ferrum Training School desperately needed funds. In the 1920s, he traveled with glass photographic slides and a projector to showcase the school’s accomplishments; he was a true fundraiser. Dr. Beckham returned to ministry in 1935 but continued to financially support Ferrum Training School for years.