The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum of Ferrum College is hosting “Christmas in the Blue Ridge: Open House” on Thursday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. The open house will be held at the Institute on Ferrum College’s campus at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, and will include refreshments, vendors selling Christmas gifts, caroling, plus a huge live tree decorated with traditional ornaments. This holiday event is free and open to the community, so please bring the family!