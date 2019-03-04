Annual Empty Bowls Event at Ferrum College on March 17 Will Raise Money for Local Hungry Children

On Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ferrum College invites members of the community to enjoy homemade soup and bread served in handcrafted ceramic bowls during the Empty Bowls event in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in the College’s Franklin Hall, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum. For $15 (or $10 with a valid student ID), attendees are invited to choose a bowl to fill with soup, enjoy fellowship with others, and take their special “empty bowl” home. Proceeds from this event support the Panther Packs program at Ferrum Elementary School, which sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food.

Students, faculty, professional potters, and other area volunteers made hundreds of unique bowls for this year’s event. In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring original works of art, including paintings, jewelry, quilts and pottery, generously donated by Blue Ridge Potters Guild members and other talented local artists.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Empty Bowls event,” said Nell Fredericksen, local potter and jeweler and co-coordinator of the event. “It is a true partnership between the College and the community, working to provide much needed food to children right here in our own neighborhood. I, along with Josh Manning, Ferrum College ceramics professor and Jake Smith, Ferrum College art professor, would like to express our gratitude to the students that helped make bowls, the group of professional potters that came and helped throw close to 200 bowls, all the artists that have so generously donated to the silent auction, and the sponsorship of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild. This event would not be the success it is each year without so many in our community coming together to make a difference.”

The Empty Bowls event raises over $6,000 each year and is the sole fundraiser for the Panther Packs program. It is designed to educate Ferrum College students about how they can make a positive difference in their communities through service.

To learn more about the Empty Bowls event, please here and here.