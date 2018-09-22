//Alumni Honored During Awards Celebration on September 22

Bruce Gossett ’63

Bruce Gossett of Rancho Murieta, California, was a placekicker and quarterback for Ferrum College in 1962. He has played with the Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers, and was named to the 1964 NFL All-Rookie Team. Gossett was a 1966 and 1969 NFL Pro Bowl Selection and led the NFL in scoring in 1966. He served as an NFL Player Rep from 1973-74, retired in 1974 and began managing advertisement for a Bay Area television station.

Jerry Venable ’68

Jerry Venable of Staunton, Virginia, played basketball for the Ferrum Junior College from 1966-68, where he earned All-Conference and All-America in 1968. He was eventually selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1970 NBA Draft and went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for 13 years. Additionally, Venable launched Learning Opportunities Through Sports (LOTS), a non-profit which promotes sports and educational activities for young people in the Greater Augusta area. He is a member of the Booker T. Washington Hall of Fame and the Virginia Interscholastic Heritage Association Hall of Fame.

Kevin Keatts ’95

Kevin Keatts of Cary, North Carolina, was a member of the Ferrum College men’s basketball team from 1992-95. He helped the Panthers win three Dixie regular season titles in 1992, 1993 and 1995. Keatts coached at Ferrum College from 1995-96 and went on to advance records as an assistant coach at Southwestern Michigan College, Marshall University and University of Louisville. He also served as a head coach at Hargrave Military Academy and University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In March 2017, Keatts was named Head Coach at North Carolina State University and led his first Wolfpack team to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Lalita Brim-Poindexter ’04

Lalita Brim-Poindexter of Salem, Virginia, was a member of the Ferrum College women’s cross country team from 2000-04. She is one of only five former Ferrum College athletes to be named to USA South All-Conference First Team for four consecutive years. Brim-Poindexter won individual titles in 2001 and led Ferrum College to USA South Team runner-up finishes from 2000-03. She earned her law degree in 2007 and currently owns and operates Poindexter Law, LLC in Salem.

Stacy Porter ’06

Stacy Porter of Radford, Virginia, was a member of the Ferrum College softball team from 2002-05. She was named USA South All-Conference First Team Selection, USA South Rookie Pitcher of the Year, and USA South Softball Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2002. Porter still holds the College’s record for season strikeouts (242 in 2002), career strikeouts (504 from 2002-05) and season innings pitched (217.2 in 2002). She is employed as a sales administrator at Thomson Linear in Radford.