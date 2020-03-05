YouAreWelcomeHere scholars

The #YouAreWelcomeHere movement was started at NAFSA, the Association of International Educators, in order to promote international students in the United States. Ferrum College just joined this movement, and we have offered our new 2020 #YouAreWelcomeHere scholarship to two students from Morocco, who will start this fall as freshmen in our Pre-Professional Health Sciences program.

Lina and Rime were born in Lebanon and have lived in Libya, but they now live in Morocco. They both learned leadership skills as paramedics in the Libyan Scout Movement.

Lina has a love of biology and chemistry, and enjoys working both in the lab and with patients. Through shadowing doctors and volunteering in the hospital, she has learned that empathetic treatment has a positive effect on patients. Lina was also a member of the scout photography team and loves to draw and read.

Rime has volunteered in the Children’s Cancer Hospital and has participated in a charitable campaign to bring aid to needy families, and learned about the importance of understanding other people’s circumstances in order to better serve the community. She loves biology, chemistry, and physics, and is also a member of her school’s writing club and of the scout’s media team.

Both students are excited to come to Ferrum College to learn both in class and through interactions with other students. They’re interested in the experiential nature of our courses and in the beauty of the campus, and they want to be involved in campus leadership opportunities. Both would like to be physicians in the future.

Welcome to Ferrum College, Lina and Rime!