//We’re celebrating our 2019 graduates!

We’re so proud of our graduating seniors! All of them have achieved so much in their time at Ferrum College, and have had such an impact on the campus and their fellow students.
The photos are from the Career Center’s events and from the Campus Awards Ceremony.
Fangzou Wang, from China, is receiving his BS in Business Management. He has been an invaluable leader and support for international students on our campus. Fangzou will attend graduate school after graduation.
Moore Dolue, from Liberia, and has been an important leader among the international students at Ferrum College, and has served in various roles in the leadership of Student Government. Moore is graduating with a BS in Accounting and will go on to graduate school after graduation.
Leya Deickman, one of our Cultural Ambassadors and 2018 summer student worker for International Programs, will graduate with a BS in Psychology and a minor in English. Leya is a member of the Boone Honors program and an Academic All-American in wrestling, and studied in Mexico for an E-Term. In the photo she is receiving the Outstanding English Student award.
Chantal Aaron, from Jamaica, is graduating with a BS in Pre-Professional Science as a member of the Boone Honors Program. She has worked with the Smith Mountain Lake water quality studies, spent a semester studying in Ireland, and had an E-Term studying in Peru. In 2018, Chantal was the recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, given to a student who is chosen by the faculty “for excellence of character and service to humanity.” This spring she was honored with the Pre-Professional Science Award and the Award for the Outstanding Student in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Anton Traquair, from Scotland, is graduating with a BS in Health and Human Performance. Anton has been an assistant coach on the men’s soccer team and a Presidential Scholar. In the photo, he is receiving the Health and Human Performance Award. After graduation, Anton plans to head back to Scotland to work.
Tamiah Palmer is graduating with a BS in Environmental Science Award. Tamiah is a Cultural Ambassador and the founder and President of the International Music Club. In the photo she is receiving the Environmental Science Award. After graduation, Tamiah will be joining the Peace Corps in the Environmental Education group in Guiana.