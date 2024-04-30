//Virginia’s Mountain Spirit Trail Announced at Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum

On April 30, Virginia’s Mountain Spirit Trail was announced at Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM).

The Mountain Spirit Trail is a collaboration between the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Franklin, Floyd and Patrick Counties. The driving trail will link all three counties and will allow visitors to have stops at distilleries and historic sites, sharing the rich history of moonshine in the region. Organizers said they are hopeful the Mountain Spirit Trail will be open starting this fall.

The map of the trail is still in the works, but the College’s BRIM will be a stop as it has the world’s largest collection of moonshine artifacts including stills and other memorabilia. “I’m so excited about the BRIM participating in the new three-county moonshine trail. Many folks consider us the “epicenter” of moonshine in the Blue Ridge due to our physical location and our moonshine artifact collection. The branding of moonshine heritage will bring even more visitors to our museum and events. We are more than thrilled and grateful for this opportunity,” said Bethany Worley, executive director of the BRIM.

This project has been two years in the making. “To finally have the unveiling of this trail is very exciting, not just for Franklin County, but for Floyd and Patrick County as well. It’s something that has been an ask for a long time, and it’s a way we can celebrate our region, and our heritage in an authentic way,” said Kevin Tosh, director of Tourism & Marketing for Franklin County.

Tosh hopes that with this new trail, more people will be informed about the authentic history. “We hope it’ll tell the stories of families, what they endured during prohibition times, and continuing on into today’s time. There’s a connection between farmers, and local businesses, and it’s just a way of life around here,” he said.

For a complete calendar of events at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum including the upcoming Crooked Road BBQ Competition Saturday, May 11, visit www.blueridgeinstitute.org.