//Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Visits Ferrum College

FERRUM, VA, October 30, 2023 – The Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr visited Ferrum College on Friday, October 27.

Lohr visited the College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum and the Titmus Agricultural Center. He was updated on the different programs Ferrum offers and about the students and what their interests are for careers.

While at Titmus, Lohr met students in the Agriculture Club and Collegiate Young Farmers. They showed him around the barn and explained some of the experiential learning opportunities the College has provided them.

Ferrum College junior and Agriculture Club treasurer Riley Hines was excited to hear about Lohr’s experiences and how he is able to maintain a high position in Agriculture. After speaking with him, she learned more about the field she hopes to go into. “He told me a lot about the field that I want to go into and how many job opportunities there are in Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is where the Secretary was before taking his current position. It was a really great experience for me, and it was nice to hear about the opportunities that’ll be available to me after I graduate from Ferrum,” Hines said.

Lohr met each student and asked them what their major was and what their career interests were. He was very impressed with all of the opportunities Ferrum is able to provide for their students. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the Commonwealth. I love having the chance to work with students whether it’s secondary or post-secondary that have an interest in Agriculture because they are the future,” Lohr said. “Today, for me, was really about coming to listen and learn and meet with the students. I’m really impressed and excited with what I’ve seen so far,” he says.

“We were thrilled to have Secretary Lohr visit campus today,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College. “Agriculture has a rich heritage at Ferrum College, and it continues to have exceptional opportunities for students in a wide variety of careers – from traditional farming to veterinary medicine to hydroponics! We are thankful for the Secretary’s support and the encouragement and insight he shared with our students and faculty during today’s visit.”