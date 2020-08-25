Victoria Miller ’18 Begins New Journey in NASA’s Pathways Program

As a Sam Houston State University graduate student earning a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in emergency management and coordination, alumna Victoria Miller ’18 is also beginning a new journey as an intern in NASA’s Pathways Program.

The Pathways Program provides an opportunity for current students to work, explore a career, and further NASA’s goals and mission, all while continuing their education. Learn more about the program here.

On August 17, 2020, Miller began working in the Office of Procurement for Operations Support at NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. Her duties include covering contracts, task orders, and proposals, and analyzing orders for several different departments including flight operations, safety missions, SpaceX, and Boeing.

“My first week at NASA has been unique for sure,” said Miller. “The whole agency is facing new obstacles with everyone being virtual. It’s been fun, busy, challenging, exciting, and eye opening for me. I am constantly learning new material and getting to build new relationships, and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for me at NASA.”

Miller is a 2018 Ferrum College magna cum laude graduate. She received her undergraduate degree in political science with a minor in business administration. During her time at Ferrum, she was a member of the women’s wrestling team, the women’s tennis team, and the Boone Honors Program.

Miller said her experiences at Ferrum College had a lasting impact on her. “I went on an E-term to Mexico City,” she said. “The greatest memory I have from that trip was when we visited an orphanage and we taught the children there how to do different play dough art projects with our cameras. The children were so sweet, kind, and happy to have us there. They danced and sang for us. I remember how happy they were even though they have a difficult life. It was the best experience I have ever had.”

“There are so many things to love about Ferrum,” Miller continued. “Being 1,200 miles away from home, I could always count on my Ferrum friends and family to be there for me. Ferrum gave me experiences I never dreamed of, and the family and friends I’ve always wished for.”

Now, Miller is back in her hometown of League City, TX, just a few minutes from her Pathways internship in Houston. She lives there with her husband Hunter, and their boxer terrier mix Noel. In her free time, Miller enjoys weight lifting, painting, reading books, planting succulents, and playing board games and corn hole with her family and friends.