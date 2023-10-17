Veteran Todd Holmes Jr. ‘15 Found Success Helping People and Mentoring Others

United States Navy veteran Todd “TJ” Holmes Jr. has held various positions since graduating from Ferrum College in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance.

He worked at the College as a Residence Hall Educator for a year. Afterward, he returned to his home state of North Carolina and worked for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. There, Holmes held a Veteran Employment Specialist position and then moved into Learning and Development. During this time, he enrolled at Queens University of Charlotte, where he completed his Master’s degree in Organizational Development and gained a certification in Executive Coaching.

Today, Holmes is a Scrum Master at Compass Group North America, managing internal projects for the company.

Holmes chose his career path because he had a desire to help people. He started his career in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. “In that time, I gained an understanding and appreciation for helping people get through difficult times,” Holmes said. “In my opinion, it is a privilege to assist others when they may be in a difficult situation, whether it is learning something new or encountering barriers to success. I feel my gift is to build relationships and help people work through those undesirable times to achieve something great. Working with project teams, change can be frequent, so I aim to build trust where there is ambiguity to get the team through the finish line,” he continued.

Holmes initially came to Ferrum because he was recruited to play Football. Upon visiting, he fell in love with the College’s natural beauty and liked the smaller class sizes.

When Holmes reflects on his time at Ferrum as a student, he often thinks of his time on the football team. One of his favorites is when the 2005 team received their championship rings. “Just the realization that we had come together to achieve something great after struggling the year before was amazing,” he said.

Holmes also reflects on his time as a staff member, where he was a Residence Hall Educator and co–advisor for Brother 4 Brother. He is thankful for the staff that he had. “To be a supervisor for young people is a great responsibility,” Holmes said. “So many have gone on to do great things, such as work at Ferrum, work to achieve their dreams as an actress, gain graduate degrees, work in finance, law school graduations and so much more. To be a part of their journey is invaluable to me and I am immensely proud of them. They represent our alma mater well,” he continued.

Being involved in Brother 4 Brother allowed Holmes to mentor male students and prepare them for success. “​​I have received messages from a number of the young men we were blessed to work with and to see them grow from young men into husbands, fathers and overall successful individuals is emotion-evoking for me. As a first- generation student, I understand how hard it can be to do things you’ve never seen done. They continue to achieve great things every year and I am forever proud of them,” Holmes explained.

Ferrum College alumnus Jevonte Blount, ‘18, remembers Holmes as a supervisor who was always there for his RAs and other students. “He always checked in with us, and always pushed us to be our best selves. TJ always had the best advice, and challenged me to think outside of the box as a head resident.”

Holmes attributes his professional success to Ferrum’s academic curriculum, which provided him with the necessary preparation. “Ferrum is where I discovered my learning style. I have been in classrooms with Ivy League graduates and others who come from institutions with larger brands, and I consider it a compliment when I get the question, “Where did you go to school again?” Ferrum may not have the national branding some other higher education institutions have; the work I did to meet the standards set at Ferrum has allowed me to shine amongst my peers,” Holmes said.

Holmes credits Assistant Professor of Philosophy Dr. Jack Corvin Jr., Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jason Powell and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kevin Reilly as professors who encouraged him throughout his Ferrum journey.

“These professors encountered me at different points of my collegiate career and never allowed me to coast. They always wanted more, even if I was not confident I could provide it. To this day, the way I actualize theories and methodologies in my career work is founded in a number of the teachings I learned from Dr. Corvin Jr,” Holmes shared.

Corvin remembers Holmes’ as a student who demonstrated decency, perseverance, good humor, and a student with a genuine interest in learning. “I am happy to know that I might have had a positive influence on his life, but I hope he knows that his presence in my classroom had a positive and lasting influence on me and on my teaching. I miss having him in class, and I wish him all the best.”

Holmes also credited late dining services cashier Loretta McGhee as a staff member who always brightened his day. “She was the grandmotherly love you needed when you were away from home like I was. I will never forget being away from Ferrum for eight years; I went to see her and she remembered my name! I was able to give her the biggest hug,” he said.

Holmes reminds current and prospective students that they are where they’re supposed to be. “Not Self, but Others” is more than a motto, it is a way of life. Now more than ever, society needs leaders who are authentic, humble, intelligent and prepared. Ferrum is the ideal location to become a version of yourself that encompasses those things and so much more. There are opportunities all over campus; take advantage of them. The future you want starts today, and you’re fortunate that that setting is Ferrum College. Go be your best self; the world needs you,” Holmes concluded.