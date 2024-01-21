//Unlock Global Connections: Linguistic Journey with a Minor in Spanish or Russian at Ferrum College!

Workplaces and communities are becoming diverse on a global scale. The ability to speak a language in addition to English is an important asset for every new college graduate regardless of their field of study.

While some colleges and universities have dropped languages from their curriculum, Ferrum College offers French, Spanish and Russian to equip students to have an advantage in the workforce and gain experience in navigating societies and cultures different from their own.

There are no pre-requisites to begin study in 101 level courses. If a student has completed foreign language coursework in high school, they will need to take a placement test to determine the course level best suited for them. If a student has completed a language course at a different college or university, they may also be eligible for a credit transfer.

Dr. Mariya Dzhyoyeva, assistant professor of Modern Langauges at Ferrum, says one of the top reasons to study Spanish is because it is the second most widely spoken language in the world. “There are 50 million Spanish speakers in the world and knowing Spanish can be instrumental for careers in healthcare, education, criminal justice and more. Spanish students at Ferrum can earn a Spanish for the Workplace certificate as part of their course work.”

Russian may not immediately come to mind as a language useful in the day to day American workforce, however, the U.S. Department of State has designated Russian as a crucial language. “There is a high demand for speakers and can be used in different sectors in the government. Also, when applying to graduate or professional programs, your application will stand out if you are proficient in a less commonly studied language,” said Dzhyoyeva.

“We focus on modern language; the course work is designed to help students achieve oral and written proficiency focused on successful communication in academic and professional settings. We use a multimedia approach with real-time interaction with native speakers, peers abroad, and creative projects.”

Ferrum College Alumna Allison Setlak ’23 recommends a minor in Spanish since she utilizes it in her career today. “I really enjoyed my experience in the Modern Languages program because I got to meet so many other students from different countries. Spanish is involved in my career. I have recently started working for a global clinical research organization called Parexel. I am a Human Resources Associate on the Human Resources Global Shared Services Team. We are in charge of all the new hires in North and South America, and I actually have two team members who are from Argentina. Once I am trained on the Latin American policies, I will be able to help. Having the Spanish minor will allow me to be able to communicate and understand more with native speakers,” said Setlak.