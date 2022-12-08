//Three Ferrum College Faculty Promoted to Senior Academic Leadership Positions

FERRUM, VA (December 8, 2022) – Ferrum College faculty Martha Haley-Bowling ’90, Jason Powell, and Tim Daniels, have recently been promoted to senior academic leadership positions at the College. Haley-Bowling was appointed dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, effective October 1, 2022. Powell and Daniels took up their new responsibilities on December 1, 2022, as assistant vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of Undergraduate Studies, respectively. Each will play important roles in shaping and developing undergraduate and graduate programs for the school.

As dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, Haley-Bowling oversees the Nursing, Social Work, and Teacher Education professional programs, as well as the College’s graduate programs. A Ferrum College alumna, Haley-Bowling has spent the last 21 years teaching and currently serves as the College’s program coordinator of Social Work.

“I love seeing the ‘a-ha’ moments of our students. Being a faculty member has allowed me to continue my educational journey keeping up to date with practices of today. I am proud to be the dean of Graduate and Professional Studies and look forward to the future at Ferrum College,” said Haley-Bowling, who also works with substance users and sex offenders as part of Radford Counseling Group, LLC.

As assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, Powell will support the academic deans in continued success and innovation in current areas of study, as well as the development of strategic new programs while working collaboratively with the Office of Institutional Research and other areas of Ferrum College to support student success. Powell has served the College since 2001, most recently as a current professor of Chemistry and Physics and as the former dean of Undergraduate Studies.

“I am most looking forward to supporting academic decisions by providing reliable data and analysis,” said Powell, who has been recognized for his student-focused approaches to teaching and research as well as his ability to develop innovative new programs.

As dean of Undergraduate Studies, Daniels will oversee Ferrum College’s existing undergraduate programs, and work with faculty to develop new opportunities for Ferrum students. Daniels joined the Ferrum faculty in 2015 as an assistant professor of History, and most recently served the College as program coordinator for History.

“I’m most excited about the ability to support our faculty as they find the best ways to educate and impact our students,” said Daniels, who previously served as chair of the Division of Humanities and Performing Arts, and as an advisor for the Delta Chi Fraternity, co-advisor for Brother4Brother, and as a faculty athletics mentor for the Men’s Lacrosse Team.

Kevin Reilly, vice president for Academic Affairs, said of the recent promotions, “Jason, Martha, and Tim have shown a commitment to Ferrum College throughout their time here. They live our motto of “Not Self, But Others” every day. I am excited to work with these three talented people in their new roles.”

About this photo: (From L to R – Ferrum College assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, Jason Powell, dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, Martha Haley-Bowling and dean of Undergraduate Studies, Tim Daniels.)