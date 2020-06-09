Three Class of 2020 Grads Honored With Top Senior Awards

Last month, three members of the class of 2020 received top senior awards.

Brian Mann, of Pearisburg, VA, was named as the 2020 President’s Cup recipient; Layura Henley, of Wytheville, VA, received the Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award; and Chris Stone, of Ferrum, VA, was honored with the Senior Academic Excellence Award.

The President’s Cup is awarded annually to a senior who exhibits excellence in academics, athletics, campus and community leadership, and character. Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 3.2.

Mann earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, graduating on May 9 with Magna Cum Laude honors. He was also a Panther football standout during his time at the institution, and was the first ever Ferrum College student-athlete to earn All-American and Academic All-American honors.

The Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award recognizes civic leader and humanitarian Arthur S. Owens who served Franklin County and the Roanoke Valley as a member of the Institutional Advancement team at Ferrum College. This award is presented to a senior with an excellent academic record, who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, initiative, honor, and outstanding character. The recipient must also have participated in extracurricular activities and shown creative initiative in making Ferrum College a better place to study, work, and live.

Henley received degrees in pre-professional health sciences, biology, and health sciences. During her time at Ferrum, she was also a member of the Boone Honors Program and the volleyball team, and served as senior class vice president.

Both Mann and Henley were nominated for Old Dominion Athletic Conference Awards – Mann, the Joplin Award; and Henley, the Berkley Award – which recognize member institution seniors who exhibit the highest achievements in athletics, academics, and extracurricular activities.

The Senior Academic Excellence Award is based on the academic achievement of a full-time student enrolled at Ferrum College for four years who has earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Stone earned a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies. He will have his name inscribed on a permanent plaque displayed outside of the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in John Wesley Hall.

