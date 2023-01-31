//Theatre Arts Invited To Participate in SML Gives Event on March 15

FERRUM, VA (January 31, 2023) – The Ferrum College Department of Theatre Arts is participating in this year’s SML Gives, an online giving event on March 15 that offers more than 20 Franklin County and Bedford nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure and build relationships.

“Our collective goal is to raise over $100,000, with an organizational goal of $8,000 to help offset production rights, wood and paint for sets, curtains, and more,” explained Rebecca Crocker, assistant professor and program coordinator for Theatre Arts at the College. “We invite everyone to take part and help us continue our longstanding tradition of bringing theatre into the schools and community of Franklin County.”

Crocker said there will be a performance held March 15 on campus in conjunction with the SML Gives event. Details will be announced soon on the Theatre Arts Facebook and Instagram pages.

To make a gift to the Theatre Arts SML Gives campaign now, please click here.

To learn more about SML Gives, please click here.