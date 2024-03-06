//The Ultimate Culinary Takeover: Students Elevate Dining Experience with Cultural Cuisine

Before Spring Break, three Ferrum College students took over a section of the Franklin Hall dining area to prepare and serve food from their home countries.

Ferrum College juniors RefentseMaselwa and Thabelo Nemulodi served a traditional South African dish called Ledombolo (dumplings) and stew with yellow rice, carrots, chakalaka, (tomato bean relish) beet salad, and creamy spinach. They also served a milk tart dessert.

Maselwa came up with the idea for the dish. “I asked my cousin, who is a great cook, for a measured recipe. The sides are things we have at home with a regular meal,” she said.

Everyone who came by enjoyed the meal. “Even some of the kitchen staff enjoyed it,” Maselwa said.

Sophomore Gabriel Alvarez took over serving Pabellon Criollo the next day. The dish consists of black beans, shredded meat, plantains and rice. Alvarez decided to serve it because it is his favorite dish from home, and it is simple to prepare.

“I believe the majority liked the meal. I had several students that came to me asking for a second plate,” said Alvarez.

He was also influenced by other takeovers that have been done in the past. “I remember hearing about takeovers and thinking immediately “Wow, that is definitely something I’d like to do.” The idea of sharing a bit of my culture with the school caught my attention. Additionally, I thought everyone should give the dish a try,” said Alvarez.

College President Dr. Mirta Martin is proud of the students sharing a taste of home. “We have a beautifully diverse campus, and as someone who was born and grew up abroad, I understand missing the tastes of home. I am proud of our students for seizing a hands-on opportunity to share a piece of their culture – it was delicious! I also wish to express my gratitude to Aladdin Dining Services for working with our students to make the “tastes of the world” a Ferrum College tradition.”