//The Perfect Play: Tackling Financial Literacy at Ferrum College

On Friday, February 9 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Ferrum College business professor Sadie Wallace, director of First-Year Experience Tracy Holley, and director of Career Development Leslie Holden hosted a Financial Literacy activity in the Franklin Hall atrium.

Students were asked to download the Visa Financial Football app, described as an “exciting NFL game that puts players’ fiscal knowledge to the test by combining football game play with financial questions in a challenging and educational experience”.

The event was a part of Ferrum College’s business student financial literacy initiative. “It’s Super Bowl weekend, and we thought this was a great opportunity to get students to stop, download the app, and spin the prize wheel to be rewarded for checking out the Visa Financial Football app. We have Ferrum gear, gift cards and candy,” said Wallace. Any student was able to participate in the activity, and the game covered a variety of different financial literacy topics. Each student who downloaded the app, played the game, and emailed their results to Holley was entered into an additional Visa gift card raffle.

The financial literacy project is funded by the Appalachian College Association (ACA) and National Endowment for Financial Education. Ferrum College is one of seven ACA institutions where the funding supports curricular and co-curricular programs such as Friday’s financial football.

There will be more financial literacy activities held throughout the semester, themed around different holidays and events. The next activity will be on Wednesday, February 14, themed for Valentine’s Day.