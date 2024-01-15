//The Ferrum College Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Announces ﻿”Goin’ Up Shootin’ Creek” Republication

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center and the Ferrum College Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) announced the republication of Gladys Edwards Willis’ “Goin’ Up Shootin’ Creek”. The 2023 edition of the book was carefully edited by Karl Edwards who used the original 600 page handwritten manuscript to restore Willis’ beautifully written memoir.

“Goin’ Up Shootin’ Creek” is a heartwarming account of growing up during the Depression in the Blue Ridge Mountains in western Franklin County, Virginia. Willis captures the essence of a place and a people leaving behind a way of life largely unchanged for two hundred years and entering the modern world of radios, telephones, electricity, motion pictures, indoor plumbing, and paved roads.

You can purchase “Goin’ Up Shootin’ Creek” on the BRIM’s gift shop website here.