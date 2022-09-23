//Ferrum College Alumna and Former Boone Honors Program Member Suzie Maines ’21 Finds Success and Fulfillment in Madrid

Ferrum College alumna and former Boone Honors Program member Suzie Maines ’21 double majored in Spanish and International Studies. A native of Winchester, Virginia, Maines currently works in Madrid, Spain, through the North American Language And Culture Program (NALCAP). Since January 2022, Maines has taught English to public high school students in Madrid and helped them with their language skills.

During her time at Ferrum College and with the support of a Boone Honors Program travel scholarship, Maines studied abroad in both Seville, Spain in summer 2019 and in Havana, Cuba for the fall semester. For Maines, both of the experiences were life-changing and some of the best times she experienced while in college. Maines said that in addition to helping her language skills, studying abroad taught her a lot in general and she loved every second of it.

Lana Whited, professor of English and director of the Boone Honors Program, remembers Maines’ time at Ferrum College fondly. “I would say that the most interesting thing about Suzie is that she possesses a very quiet, introverted demeanor but is one of the most adventurous people I have ever met. She is also a talented photographer and contributed a Chrysalis cover photo a few years ago,” said Whited.

Sandra Via, former dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies and associate professor of Political Science, recognized Maines’ love of other cultures and travel the moment she stepped into the classroom. “Suzie is such an inspiration to me and others. Her thirst for learning about other cultures and her drive to pursue that passion through her travels and career reflect what Ferrum is all about. She truly entered with promise and is now pursuing her purpose.”

Maines loves both her job and Madrid. “The culture, food, and social life here are simply amazing. Maybe not the summer, but that’s because Madrid’s heat is especially unbearable. I’ve renewed my contract with the Ministry of Education and I’ll be doing the same program again at the same school for the 2022-2023 school year,” she said.

Maines reflected on how the Boone Honors Program impacted her life, the extra opportunities the program added to her educational experience at Ferrum College, and how honors education benefited her upon graduation and beyond. “The Boone Honors Program gave me the opportunity to make friends and [meet] professors who inspired me to make the most of my time at Ferrum. I still keep up with my friends from my very first HON-100 class and I cherish the time we spent together,” said Maines.

“Now that I’ve graduated from Ferrum, I continue to seek out new opportunities abroad. Currently I am living in Madrid, Spain teaching English as a language assistant at a high school called I.E.S. Las Veredillas in Torrejón de Ardoz. This wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the experiences I had in Ferrum and in the Boone Honors Program,” concluded Maines.

The Boone Honors Program was established in 2001 under the direction of Professor Emeritus of Religion David Howell and is named in honor of former Ferrum College President Jerry Boone and his wife, Shirley. Currently under the direction of Professor of English Lana Whited, it is an interdisciplinary, liberal arts program committed to challenging students enrolled in the program, and the campus culture as a whole, to strive for excellence. Students in the program have the opportunity to study language through the intermediate level, take small multidisciplinary seminars for some of their general education requirements, work closely with professors in courses within their major or minor, present research at undergraduate research conferences, attend special dinners with visiting campus guests and speakers, and participate in special Honors social activities and trips. Besides the academic opportunities, benefits include friendships with faculty and other students from across the college who may share similar interests and passions, chances to examine and clarify values and ideals, having stimulating and broadening cultural experiences, and getting a head start on preparing for graduate school or one’s career. In addition, every student in the program is eligible to receive up to $3,000 in travel scholarship for a study abroad experience.