///Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2019

The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Vaughn Chapel.
After Dean of Chapel Jan Nicholson Angle offered the invocation, President David Johns welcomed students and their families, faculty, and staff, and expressed his pleasure in “celebrating today students who are not content with doing the minimum—meeting basic expectations. These students know that to be successful means stretching and daring to do a little more.”
“I am proud of our honorees,” continued Johns. “Let’s do more than congratulate them today; let’s thank them—because when they strive for and achieve excellence, they inspire us to do the same.” He closed by presenting the President’s Cup to senior Alexandria Dixon who is about to receive her bachelors degree in business administration with concentrations in management and finance, and a minor in philosophy. Awards were then presented to students by the dean of their school and their professors.
Provost Aimé Sposato bestowed special awards and closed the ceremony with these words of encouragement: “In just a few weeks, you will be walking across the Commencement stage — ready to take on the world. As you begin your next journey, carry a little bit of Ferrum College in your heart as you reach for the stars. We are honored to call you Panthers!”
A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.
Communications Commendations
The Iron Blade Editor Commendation
AnnGardner Eubank
The Chrysalis Editor-in-Chief Award
AnnGardner Eubank
The Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year Award
Leya Deickman
School of Arts and Humanities
The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English
Heather Ellis
The Outstanding Student of Russian Award
Suzanne Maines
The Spanish Award
Olivia Webster
The C.P. Minnick Award
Lorrie Ellis
The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies
Christian Haley
The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards
Christian Haley
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Jack Sheehan
Jennifer Stough
Erica Tuck
The Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award
Claire Bailey
The Art Department Award
Atenoya Morris
The Theatre Arts Achievement Award
Sierra Pearson
Jasmine Williams
Lacey Matthews
The Dance Achievement Award
Sierra Pearson
Malcolm McRae
The Outstanding Music Student Award
Sierra Pearson
Corey Sutphin
School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
The Agricultural Sciences Award
Sean Trollinger
The Biology Award
Quentin Montgomery
The Chemistry Award
Christina Oubkeo
The Environmental Science Award
Katherine Anderson
Tamiah Palmer
The Environmental Studies Award
Caitlin Spencer
The Health Sciences Award
Taylor Atkinson
Hayden Storms
The Pre-Professional Health Sciences Award
Jared Williamson
The Pre-Professional Science Award
Chantal Aaron
The Mathematics Award
Joshua Wright
The Award for the Outstanding Student in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
Chantal Aaron
School of Social Sciences and Professional Studies
The Management Award
Noah Collins
Alexandria Dixon
The Finance Award
Christian Cromer
Jake Martin
The Decision Support Award
Emma Grammer
The Marketing Award
Chanté Elam
The Hamblin Accounting Award
Sierra Roach
The Outstanding Student Researcher Psychology Award
JC Hazelwood
The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award
Rachael Ellis
The Health and Human Performance Award
Anton Traquair
The Recreation Leadership Award
Samantha Davis
The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award
Guy Ramsey
The Outstanding Social Work Student Award
Alexandra Young
Taylor Woods
The 2019 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award
Koby McMahon
The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award
Bethany Fletcher
The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award
Cheyenne Strickland
The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education
Elementary Education
Molley Massey
Rachel Lowe
All-Level
Kelsey Mosley
Joshua Grimard
The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award
Matt Wright
The Rising Star Award
Gabrielle Reichard
Model United Nations
The Most Effective Delegate
Zachary Bullard
Model United Nations
The Most Effective Delegation
Zachary Bullard
AnnGardner Eubank
The Advisor’s Choice Award
Zachary Bullard
Special Awards
President’s Cup
Alexandria Dixon
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards
Student Recipient
Mark Kellam
Faculty Recipient
Dr. Delia Heck
Non-Student Recipient
Dr. Ed Cornbleet
The Lillie Warwick Slaven Award
Alexis Hatcher
The James T. Catlin Citizenship Award
Lawrence Baranski
Chantal Aaron
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Katherine Anderson
Taylor Atkinson
Claire Bailey
Lawrence Baranski III
Zachary Bullard
Noah Collins
Christian Cromer
Samantha Davis
Leya Deickman
Alexandria Dixon
Chanté Elam
Heather Ellis
Lorrie Ellis
Rachael Ellis
AnnGardner Eubank
Bethany Fletcher
Emma Grammer
Joshua Grimard
Christian Haley
Alexis Hatcher
JC Hazelwood
Mark Kellam
Rachel Lowe
Suzanne Maines
Jake Martin
Molly Massey
Lacey Matthews
Koby McMahon
Malcolm McRae
Quentin Montgomery
Atenoya Morris
Kelsey Mosley
Christina Oubkeo
Tamiah Palmer
Sierra Pearson
Guy Ramsey
Gabrielle Reichard
Sierra Roach
Jack Sheehan
Caitlin Spencer
Hayden Storms
Jennifer Stough
Cheyenne Strickland
Corey Sutphin
Anton Traquair
Sean Trollinger
Erica Tuck
Olivia Webster
Jasmine Williams
Jared Williamson
Taylor Woods
Joshua Wright
Matthew Wright
Alexandra Young
Chantal Aaron
Bryce Beard
AnnGardner Eubank
Dakota Fletcher
Suzanne Maines
Nancy Shoaf
Victoria Wagner
Taylor Brown
Samantha Combs
Kevin Ramirez
Charissa Reter
Satin Alicia Lee Williams
Marquis Lee
Hallie Chappell
Olivia Fox
Amber Scott
Mallory Scott
Megan Allen
Renee Alleyne
Elina Baltins
Ametria Booker
Makenna Carden
Graham Doucette
Mikayla Floyd
Dominique Harper
Brady Hentz
Danielle Johns
Lauren Jutras
Abigale Light
Morgan McCoy
Kenzie Mosley
Amber Osborn
Hunter Tharpe
Ayanna Virgin
Carissa Williams
Abigail Baker
Lawrence Baranski III
Katelin Benton
Hunter Berrier
Cayla Berry
Ysabella Bettilyon
Matthew Boyd
Mia Brower
Ashley Charters
Kimberly Clements
Samantha Combs
Taylor Darnell
De’Asia Darrington
Leya Deickman
Dakota Fletcher
Christian Haley
Rachel Hancock
Clifford Harrison
Caitlin Hodges
Sarah Peyton Hodges
LaErica Hubbard
Jonathan Iraggi
Jenna Janicki
Zack Jones
Gabriella Kermon
Rachel Knick
Lindsay Koogler
Allison Kurfees
Kayla Lentini
Alexzondra Mattson
Mikayla Moreno
Atenoya Morris
Autum Murray-Burns
Christina Oubkeo
Tamiah Palmer
Addison Philpott
Casey Raggett
Gabrielle Reichard
Destiny Roane
Davon Robinson
Amber Scott
Morgan Scott
Natasha Shelton
Cayla Stephens
Victoria Wagner
Brittany Warren
Grant Welch
Haley Yates
Rebecca Yeary
Jamecia Smith
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Nancy Shoaf
Erica Tuck
Leya Deickman
Sierra Helton
Mallory Hall
Brianna Martin
Christopher Rodriguez
Kathryn Bonner
Ametria Booker
Susan Cook
Leya Deickman
Kayla Divers
Daishi Dudley
Chanté Elam
Koby McMahon
Autumn Potkay
Mary Stoudt
Jasmine Williams
Jasmine Agee
Mark Allen
Jason Anstice
Max Baker
Cayla Berry
Jacob Blaukovitch
Tanner Brooks
Taylor Brown
Tucker Brown
Sianna Burgos-Altman
Mikayla Cannaday
Henry Carkhuff
Antonio Carrabotta
Chris Clarke
Dominick Claxton
Kimberly Clements
Noah Collins
Bailey Cooper
Taylor Darnell
Konner Deeds
Leya Deickman
Alexandria Dixon
Taylor Dodson
Moore Dolue
Miranda Dougherty
Alison Ford
Benjamin Foster
Tyler Fullem
Abigael Germeroth
Raekwon Giggetts
Courtney Gosslin
Hunter Goulart
Nick Helton
Anitria Henderson
Layura Henley
Shannon Johnson
Alicia Jones
CJ Kaashif
Lindsay Koogler
Breanne Kretzer
Allison Kurfees
Brooke Lewis
Michael Lyons
Brian Mann
Jake Martin
Alex Mattson
Ashley McAllister
Koby McMahon
Kevon McNeil
Hailey Meyer
Vicki Meza
Kiani Mohica
Christian Mosier
Travis Murray
Tim Ortega
Sirena Pangelinan
Austin Pennington
Matthew Poirier
Kevin Ramirez
Sierra Roach
Courtney Rudd
Samantha Sabater
Brendon Schrantz
Kali Setzer
Jack Sheehan
Kasey Sheets
Nancy Kathryn Shoaf
Brett Sommers
Cheyenne Strickland
Payton Stuart
Brandon Turner
Victoria Wagner
Shane Walker
Jasmine Wilson
Gloria Wood
Robert Ziehfreund