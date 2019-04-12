FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramGoogle+LinkedIn

Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2019

///Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2019

Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2019

The 2019 Academic Awards Ceremony was held in Vaughn Chapel on April 12.The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Vaughn Chapel.

After Dean of Chapel Jan Nicholson Angle offered the invocation, President David Johns welcomed students and their families, faculty, and staff, and expressed his pleasure in “celebrating today students who are not content with doing the minimum—meeting basic expectations. These students know that to be successful means stretching and daring to do a little more.”

“I am proud of our honorees,” continued Johns. “Let’s do more than congratulate them today; let’s thank them—because when they strive for and achieve excellence, they inspire us to do the same.” He closed by presenting the President’s Cup to senior Alexandria Dixon who is about to receive her bachelors degree in business administration with concentrations in management and finance, and a minor in philosophy. Awards were then presented to students by the dean of their school and their professors.

Provost Aimé Sposato bestowed special awards and closed the ceremony with these words of encouragement: “In just a few weeks, you will be walking across the Commencement stage — ready to take on the world.  As you begin your next journey, carry a little bit of Ferrum College in your heart as you reach for the stars.  We are honored to call you Panthers!”

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

See photos from the event here.

Communications Commendations

The Iron Blade Editor Commendation

AnnGardner Eubank

The Chrysalis Editor-in-Chief Award

AnnGardner Eubank

The Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year Award

Leya Deickman

School of Arts and Humanities

The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English

Heather Ellis

The Outstanding Student of Russian Award 

Suzanne Maines

The Spanish Award 

Olivia Webster

The C.P. Minnick Award

Lorrie Ellis

The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies

Christian Haley

The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards 

Christian Haley
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Jack Sheehan
Jennifer Stough
Erica Tuck

The Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award

Claire Bailey

The Art Department Award

Atenoya Morris

The Theatre Arts Achievement Award

Sierra Pearson
Jasmine Williams
Lacey Matthews

The Dance Achievement Award

Sierra Pearson
Malcolm McRae

The Outstanding Music Student Award

Sierra Pearson
Corey Sutphin

School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

The Agricultural Sciences Award

Sean Trollinger

The Biology Award

Quentin Montgomery

The Chemistry Award

Christina Oubkeo

The Environmental Science Award

Katherine Anderson
Tamiah Palmer

The Environmental Studies Award

Caitlin Spencer

The Health Sciences Award

Taylor Atkinson
Hayden Storms

The Pre-Professional Health Sciences Award

Jared Williamson

The Pre-Professional Science Award

Chantal Aaron

The Mathematics Award

Joshua Wright

The Award for the Outstanding Student in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics 

Chantal Aaron

School of Social Sciences and Professional Studies

The Management Award

Noah Collins
Alexandria Dixon

The Finance Award

Christian Cromer
Jake Martin

The Decision Support Award

Emma Grammer

The Marketing Award

Chanté Elam

The Hamblin Accounting Award

Sierra Roach

The Outstanding Student Researcher Psychology Award

JC Hazelwood

The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award

Rachael Ellis

The Health and Human Performance Award

Anton Traquair

The Recreation Leadership Award

Samantha Davis

The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award

Guy Ramsey

The Outstanding Social Work Student Award

Alexandra Young
Taylor Woods

The 2019 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award

Koby McMahon

The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award

Bethany Fletcher

The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award

Cheyenne Strickland

The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education

Elementary Education

Molley Massey
Rachel Lowe

All-Level

Kelsey Mosley
Joshua Grimard

The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award

Matt Wright

The Rising Star Award

Gabrielle Reichard

Model United Nations

The Most Effective Delegate

Zachary Bullard

Model United Nations

The Most Effective Delegation

Zachary Bullard
AnnGardner Eubank

The Advisor’s Choice Award

Zachary Bullard

 

Special Awards

President’s Cup

Alexandria Dixon

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards

Student Recipient

Mark Kellam

Faculty Recipient

Dr. Delia Heck

Non-Student Recipient

Dr. Ed Cornbleet

The Lillie Warwick Slaven Award

Alexis Hatcher

The James T. Catlin Citizenship Award

Lawrence Baranski

Academic Awards

Chantal Aaron
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Katherine Anderson
Taylor Atkinson
Claire Bailey
Lawrence Baranski III
Zachary Bullard
Noah Collins
Christian Cromer
Samantha Davis
Leya Deickman
Alexandria Dixon
Chanté Elam
Heather Ellis
Lorrie Ellis
Rachael Ellis
AnnGardner Eubank
Bethany Fletcher
Emma Grammer
Joshua Grimard
Christian Haley
Alexis Hatcher
JC Hazelwood
Mark Kellam
Rachel Lowe
Suzanne Maines
Jake Martin
Molly Massey
Lacey Matthews
Koby McMahon
Malcolm McRae
Quentin Montgomery
Atenoya Morris
Kelsey Mosley
Christina Oubkeo
Tamiah Palmer
Sierra Pearson
Guy Ramsey
Gabrielle Reichard
Sierra Roach
Jack Sheehan
Caitlin Spencer
Hayden Storms
Jennifer Stough
Cheyenne Strickland
Corey Sutphin
Anton Traquair
Sean Trollinger
Erica Tuck
Olivia Webster
Jasmine Williams
Jared Williamson
Taylor Woods
Joshua Wright
Matthew Wright
Alexandra Young

Alpha Chi

Chantal Aaron
Bryce Beard
AnnGardner Eubank
Dakota Fletcher
Suzanne Maines
Nancy Shoaf
Victoria Wagner

Alpha Phi Sigma

Taylor Brown
Samantha Combs
Kevin Ramirez
Charissa Reter
Satin Alicia Lee Williams

Alpha Psi Omega

Marquis Lee

Delta Tau Alpha

Hallie Chappell

Kappa Delta Pi

Olivia Fox
Amber Scott
Mallory Scott

Lambda Sigma

Megan Allen
Renee Alleyne
Elina Baltins
Ametria Booker
Makenna Carden
Graham Doucette
Mikayla Floyd
Dominique Harper
Brady Hentz
Danielle Johns
Lauren Jutras
Abigale Light
Morgan McCoy
Kenzie Mosley
Amber Osborn
Hunter Tharpe
Ayanna Virgin
Carissa Williams

National Society of Leadership and Success

Abigail Baker
Lawrence Baranski III
Katelin Benton
Hunter Berrier
Cayla Berry
Ysabella Bettilyon
Matthew Boyd
Mia Brower
Ashley Charters
Kimberly Clements
Samantha Combs
Taylor Darnell
De’Asia Darrington
Leya Deickman
Dakota Fletcher
Christian Haley
Rachel Hancock
Clifford Harrison
Caitlin Hodges
Sarah Peyton Hodges
LaErica Hubbard
Jonathan Iraggi
Jenna Janicki
Zack Jones
Gabriella Kermon
Rachel Knick
Lindsay Koogler
Allison Kurfees
Kayla Lentini
Alexzondra Mattson
Mikayla Moreno
Atenoya Morris
Autum Murray-Burns
Christina Oubkeo
Tamiah Palmer
Addison Philpott
Casey Raggett
Gabrielle Reichard
Destiny Roane
Davon Robinson
Amber Scott
Morgan Scott
Natasha Shelton
Cayla Stephens
Victoria Wagner
Brittany Warren
Grant Welch
Haley Yates
Rebecca Yeary

Phi Alpha

Jamecia Smith

Phi Alpha Theta

Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Nancy Shoaf
Erica Tuck

Psi Chi

Leya Deickman
Sierra Helton
Mallory Hall
Brianna Martin
Christopher Rodriguez

Sigma Tau Delta

Kathryn Bonner
Ametria Booker
Susan Cook
Leya Deickman
Kayla Divers
Daishi Dudley
Chanté Elam
Koby McMahon
Autumn Potkay
Mary Stoudt
Jasmine Williams

USA South All-Academic Team

Jasmine Agee
Mark Allen
Jason Anstice
Max Baker
Cayla Berry
Jacob Blaukovitch
Tanner Brooks
Taylor Brown
Tucker Brown
Sianna Burgos-Altman
Mikayla Cannaday
Henry Carkhuff
Antonio Carrabotta
Chris Clarke
Dominick Claxton
Kimberly Clements
Noah Collins
Bailey Cooper
Taylor Darnell
Konner Deeds
Leya Deickman
Alexandria Dixon
Taylor Dodson
Moore Dolue
Miranda Dougherty
Alison Ford
Benjamin Foster
Tyler Fullem
Abigael Germeroth
Raekwon Giggetts
Courtney Gosslin
Hunter Goulart
Nick Helton
Anitria Henderson
Layura Henley
Shannon Johnson
Alicia Jones
CJ Kaashif
Lindsay Koogler
Breanne Kretzer
Allison Kurfees
Brooke Lewis
Michael Lyons
Brian Mann
Jake Martin
Alex Mattson
Ashley McAllister
Koby McMahon
Kevon McNeil
Hailey Meyer
Vicki Meza
Kiani Mohica
Christian Mosier
Travis Murray
Tim Ortega
Sirena Pangelinan
Austin Pennington
Matthew Poirier
Kevin Ramirez
Sierra Roach
Courtney Rudd
Samantha Sabater
Brendon Schrantz
Kali Setzer
Jack Sheehan
Kasey Sheets
Nancy Kathryn Shoaf
Brett Sommers
Cheyenne Strickland
Payton Stuart
Brandon Turner
Victoria Wagner
Shane Walker
Jasmine Wilson
Gloria Wood
Robert Ziehfreund

2019-04-12T22:49:10+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area