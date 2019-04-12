///Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2019

The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Vaughn Chapel.

After Dean of Chapel Jan Nicholson Angle offered the invocation, President David Johns welcomed students and their families, faculty, and staff, and expressed his pleasure in “celebrating today students who are not content with doing the minimum—meeting basic expectations. These students know that to be successful means stretching and daring to do a little more.”

“I am proud of our honorees,” continued Johns. “Let’s do more than congratulate them today; let’s thank them—because when they strive for and achieve excellence, they inspire us to do the same.” He closed by presenting the President’s Cup to senior Alexandria Dixon who is about to receive her bachelors degree in business administration with concentrations in management and finance, and a minor in philosophy. Awards were then presented to students by the dean of their school and their professors.

Provost Aimé Sposato bestowed special awards and closed the ceremony with these words of encouragement: “In just a few weeks, you will be walking across the Commencement stage — ready to take on the world. As you begin your next journey, carry a little bit of Ferrum College in your heart as you reach for the stars. We are honored to call you Panthers!”

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

