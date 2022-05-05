Students & Faculty Award Winners Recognized During 2022 Commencement



Assistant Professor of Accounting and Program Coordinator of Accounting and Business Sadie Wallace received the Exemplary Teaching Award, in recognition of her excellence and commitment to teaching, concern for student welfare in areas beyond academic studies, scholarship, and service to the College, her profession, and the greater community. In addition to her work at the College, Wallace, who is a Ferrum alumna and former student athlete, is a member of the Franklin and Bedford County Volunteer Fire Departments and helps coordinate the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for STEP (Solutions That Empower People, Inc.).