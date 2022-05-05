Students & Faculty Award Winners Recognized During 2022 Commencement

Ferrum College celebrated its 106th commencement on Saturday, April 23, under sunny skies in W.B. Adams Stadium as 185 graduates from 15 different states received their diplomas. During the ceremony, faculty and students were presented with awards.
Assistant Professor of Accounting and Program Coordinator of Accounting and Business Sadie Wallace received the Exemplary Teaching Award, in recognition of her excellence and commitment to teaching, concern for student welfare in areas beyond academic studies, scholarship, and service to the College, her profession, and the greater community. In addition to her work at the College, Wallace, who is a Ferrum alumna and former student athlete, is a member of the Franklin and Bedford County Volunteer Fire Departments and helps coordinate the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for STEP (Solutions That Empower People, Inc.).
Madison Cogle ’22 of Camden, WV, received the Senior Academic Excellence Award for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during her time at the College.
Makayla Hubbard ’22 of Penhook, VA, received the Senior Academic Excellence Award for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during her time at the College.
Brandon Mullins ’22 of Union Hall, VA, received the Senior Academic Excellence Award for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during his time at the College.
Brooke Turner ’22 of Rocky Mount, VA, received the Senior Academic Excellence Award for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during her time at the College.
Abigail McGovern ‘22, of Roundhill, VA, received the Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award, presented annually to the senior chosen by the faculty who best exemplifies the qualities of Arthur S. Owens: leadership, initiative, honor and outstanding character. Recipients of this award must also hold an excellent academic record, have participated in extracurricular activities, and shown creative initiative in making Ferrum College a better place to study, work, and live.
Jonathan Taylor ’22 from North Dinwiddie, VA, received the Lillie Warwick Slaven Award, which is given to a student who exemplifies the ideals of the ministerial profession and is recognized as an outstanding student leader at Ferrum College.
Demontay Wimbush ’22, of Bassett, VA, was awarded the James T. Catlin, Jr. Citizenship Award, named in honor of the late James T. Catlin, Jr. of Danville, VA, presented annually to the student who has best demonstrated qualities of citizenship and general leadership ability as judged by vote of the faculty. Wimbush is in the Army National Guard and currently on deployment in Djibouti.