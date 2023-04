//Students, Faculty and Staff Honored During Annual Awards Ceremony

FERRUM, VA, April 18, 2023 – The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students, faculty and staff during its annual Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Vaughn Chapel.

Following the invocation and welcome by Ferrum College President Mirta Martin, Martin was joined by Athletics Director John Sutyak for the presentation of the President’s Cup award to senior Lyndsey Sears of Forest City, NC. A member of the Boone Honors Program, Sears received the President’s Cup for exhibiting excellence in athletics, campus and community leadership, character, and academics, all while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.2. She will graduate May 6 with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, Exercise Science emphasis, and a minor in Coaching.

Undergraduate academic awards were then presented to students by School of Undergraduate Studies Dean Tim Daniels and academic program directors, followed by the presentation of special awards by Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly.

Next, Visiting Assistant Professor of Accounting Sadie Wallace ’15 presented the Exemplary Faculty Award to Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology Abigail Jamison, of Callaway, VA.

School of Graduate and Professional Studies academic awards followed, presented by Dean Martha Haley-Bowling ’90 and program directors.

Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter ’73 presented the inaugural Sam Lionberger, Jr. Trustee Awards, which were established and funded by the Board of Trustees to recognize the exceptional contributions made by faculty and staff to the College. This year’s recipients were Assistant Director of Recruitment & Outreach Justin Muse ’05, of Rocky Mount, VA, and Professor of English Katherine Grimes, of Ferrum, VA.

The Awards Ceremony also included a performance of George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun by the Panther Singers.

See event photographs here.

A full list of award recipients and special recognitions follows.