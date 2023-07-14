//Students Explore Aspects of the Equine Industry and Their Personal Strengths in E-term Course

Ferrum College Intro Equine Activities and Therapies students spent their E-Term at Healing Strides learning about different aspects of the equine industry. They also earned nationally recognized and highly respected certifications through Gallup CliftonStrengths – StrengthsFinder 2.0. (Strengths-Based Leadership Horsepower and Trust-Based Leadership Horsepower).

Students first created a SWOT analysis, (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat) to help them focus on the learning objectives of the course rather than just the grade, and each student completed a DISC (Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Conscientious) assessment and reviewed their results with trained representatives to gain awareness of their strengths and and how they work within a team.

In addition to the certifications and assessments, students were able to acquire 101 experiential component hours for graduate/professional school/vocation in Equine Assisted Services (EAS). The introduction to horses included basic anatomy, handling and riding, and, physical and psycho-therapies. Students were also introduced to topics like business models, mission statements, accounting, stocks, real estate, non-profit association structures, EAL, Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (Eagala) and mindfulness.

The course also included time with paralympic athletics, sessions on consequences and boundaries, and volunteering at a First Responders & Veterans Appreciation event. Students were trained as groomers and sidewalkers for field trip participants with disabilities that they helped host.

Nancy Brubaker, Associate Professor of Animal Science said this class is not just for students interested in agricultural sciences. “Overall, this course is strategically designed for 3 weeks to give participants a sampling of the field – first hand experience in addition to self exploration and discovery. All majors can benefit from learning to use one’s talents for success,” explained Brubaker.

Brubaker also shared how this class was different from some of her other courses. “This class was primarily experiential, so the students spent very little time in the classic lecture format. It is literally in the field, arena, barn, holding horses, grooming horses, painting horses and working with people either by volunteering in real life events or open discussion with a myriad of professionals that are in the field,” Brubaker said.

Healing Strides hosts the Ferrum College Equestrian Team and the Roanoke College Team. These are collegiate competitive team and the athletes are students from either of the above colleges. The colleges offer both ISHA and IDA competitive levels.